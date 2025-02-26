Arman Tsarukyan issues savage reaction to Dan Hooker withdrawing from UFC 313 fight against Justin Gaethje: "Karma doesn’t miss"

Arman Tsarukyan has delivered a scathing response after Dan Hooker withdrew from his scheduled fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 313. The controversy echoed past events when Tsarukyan himself pulled out days before UFC 311 earlier this year due to a back injury.

In the wake of that exit, Hooker questioned both the legitimacy of Tsarukyan’s injury and his openly flaunted family wealth, remarking:

"Daddy can’t buy you a backbone, can he?"

Now, 'The Hangman' finds himself in a similar predicament after pulling out of a high-profile bout due to a hand injury sustained during a recent sparring session. Tsarukyan, not forgetting Hooker’s previous comments, hit back on social media:

“Karma doesn’t miss. Big mouth, glass hands - maybe just stick to talking instead of fighting, [Dan Hooker]”

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's post below:

Joe Rogan questions Arman Tsarukyan’s UFC 311 withdrawal reason

Joe Rogan has cast doubt on Arman Tsarukyan’s claim that back pain forced him to withdraw from the UFC 311 main event against Islam Makhachev. Instead, the commentator believes an extreme weight cut may have been the real issue.

Tsarukyan was set for a rematch with the lightweight champion but pulled out on short notice, leading to Renato Moicano stepping in. Makhachev easily handled Moicano, submitting the Brazilian in the first round, setting the record for most lightweight title defenses.

While Tsarukyan revealed that his back pain worsened during his weight cut, Rogan suggested otherwise. On The Joe Rogan Experience, he told Gad Saad:

“There’s this guy, Arman Tsarukyan, who was supposed to be fighting Islam Makachev for the world lightweight UFC title. But he hurt his back literally like the day before the weigh-ins. It’s probably because of the severe weight cut. He cuts a lot of weight. He’s very muscular.” [H/t: Bloody Elow]

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

