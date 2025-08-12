  • home icon
  • Arman Tsarukyan issuing an ice-cold prediction for potential Ilia Topuria fight sends fans into frenzy: "I respect the delusion"

Arman Tsarukyan issuing an ice-cold prediction for potential Ilia Topuria fight sends fans into frenzy: "I respect the delusion"

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Aug 12, 2025 09:37 GMT
Arman Tsarukyan
Arman Tsarukyan's (left) prediction for a potential Ilia Topuria (right) fight sends fans reeling. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Arman Tsarukyan recently previewed a potential fight against Ilia Topuria and sent MMA fans into a frenzy with his bold prediction about the outcome. Tsarukyan believes Topuria posed no threat to him and was confident of a first-round finish against the UFC lightweight king.

It's no secret that Tsarukyan wants the next lightweight title shot against Topuria and has been angling for it ever since the Georgian-Spanish fighter won it by knocking out Charles Oliveira in the first round at UFC 317 in June. However, it appears Topuria isn't keen on giving Tsarukyan the opportunity.

At a recent media scrum, Tsarukyan was asked about his prediction for a potential showdown between them. Confident of getting his hand raised, Tsarukyan said:

"I'm just going there [to] take him down and TKO him with my elbows and stop the fight... First round."

After @Home_of_Fight reposted a clip (via TMZ Sports) of Tsarukyan's comments on X, many fans flocked to the tweet's comments section to express their reaction.

One fan wrote:

"I respect the delusion. Unfortunately for him, this is reality, not a dream."

Another fan wrote:

"Dude would be KO’d quicker than Charles with that strategy."

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Screenshots from @Home_of_Fight on X
Screenshots from @Home_of_Fight on X

Arman Tsarukyan believes Ilia Topuria title fight "70%" possible

Arman Tsarukyan recently addressed his pursuit of a title shot against Ilia Topuria next. Despite the reigning lightweight king's apparent reluctance to give Tsarukyan a title opportunity, it seems 'Ahalkalakets' believes it could happen.

In an interview with Kamil Gadzhiev (reposted on @Home_of_Fight via an X post), Tsarukyan stated that the promotion would be forced to book him for a championship fight. Claiming there was a 70% chance he fights 'El Matador' next, he said:

''I’m number one in the rankings, but the UFC can do whatever they want. Even if I won’t get a title shot next, if I keep winning, they won’t have a choice but to give me one. I think there is a 70 percent chance I’ll fight Topuria next. They didn’t even offer me anyone else. We’re only negotiating about a title fight.''
Nishant Zende.

