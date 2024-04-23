Arman Tsarukyan questions Michael Chandler’s "two years" of wait for Conor McGregor bout after 'Iron Mike's' recent critique

Arman Tsarukyan doesn't appear to be too happy with Michael Chandler and questioned his fight motivations.

Chandler appeared on The MMA Hour and was critical of Tsarukyan for turning down a title opportunity to challenge Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 302. It would have been a quick turnaround as he had just gone the distance with Charles Oliveira and the proposed title fight would've given him less than two months to recover and prepare.

The former Bellator lightweight champion's comments caught the attention of Tsarukyan and resulted in a response. The 27-year-old took to X and clapped back by questioning Chandler's motives for his long-awaited bout against Conor McGregor. He wrote:

"I don't expect you to understand @MikeChandlerMMA. We are not on the same level. I am here to be the champ. You are just waiting for a paycheck. I also don't understand why you waited [for the] Conor [McGregor] fight for two years, you could've lost four exciting fights during that time."

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's tweet responding to Michael Chandler below:

Tsarukyan's tweet reacting to Chandler [Image courtesy: @ArmanUfc - X]

What did Michael Chandler say about Arman Tsarukyan?

Michael Chandler provided a blunt response when sharing his thoughts on Arman Tsarukyan declining a UFC lightweight title fight without a full training camp.

During the aforementioned appearance, the former Bellator lightweight champion noted that it is difficult to earn a title shot and that Tsarukyan should have accepted the opportunity. He mentioned that things happen very quickly in the UFC and the surging contender could risk losing his spot. He said:

"I also don't understand why [Tsarukyan] didn't take that fight. I would've taken it...The sport moves very fast. June 1st, you're gonna see the lightweight title [fight] happen, and then a couple weeks later, you're gonna see a fight that's way bigger than that happen. And both of those guys can make lightweight."

Check out Michael Chandler's comments regarding Arman Tsarukyan below:

Expand Tweet