Arman Tsarukyan recently reflected on his experiences training with Demetrious Johnson and praised his ability and high fight IQ. He noted that he took many positives away from the experience and credited the MMA legend for his unique style.

Tsarukyan is currently a top-ranked UFC lightweight contender and has spent plenty of time gaining knowledge by training with several MMA legends. Meanwhile, Johnson has also shared his knowledge with several fighters who are currently competing including Umar Nurmagomedov and reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

During his latest appearance on JAXXON PODCAST, Tsarukyan recalled his first experience training with Johnson and shared what he believes makes the MMA legend so great. The 28-year-old mentioned that 'Mighty Mouse' is well-rounded and stated that he learned new techniques that will serve him well. He said:

"[Johnson] is so smart and I would like to train with him again... He has a completely different style... He is so explosive and he can go to the clinch and grab you... He showed me a couple of things... He goes wrestling if he feels he can just take you down, he goes to the punch again, change levels always. He doesn't stay in one position [for a] long time. He's well rounded, that's why he can change wrestling with striking."

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments below:

Arman Tsarukyan shares honest thoughts on Dan Hooker

Arman Tsarukyan also shared his honest thoughts on Dan Hooker and stated that the lightweight was not an opponent that interested him at the moment.

During the aforementioned episode, former UFC star Jason 'Mayhem' Miller asked Tsarukyan what he believed would transpire in a potential bout between the lightweight contenders.

Tsarukyan dismissed Hooker being a true threat and mentioned that he is only focused on becoming lightweight champion, saying:

"Easy money... It's easy money and if I beat [Hooker], it makes no sense for me. I don't need money right now, I need belt."

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments regarding Dan Hooker below:

