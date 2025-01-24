Arman Tsarukyan reveals staggering costs of his training camp for Islam Makhachev fight

Arman Tsarukyan suffered a worst-case scenario ahead of his scheduled title fight with Islam Makhachev at UFC 311 on Jan. 18. Less than two days before the pair were set to face off in the octagon, Tsarukyan was forced to withdraw from the bout due to injury.

This left the title challenger without a paycheck for the event, earning neither his show-money nor his win-money. Several days after the bout, the Georgian-born Armenian appeared on Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's JAXXON PODCAST where he shared the staggering cost of his UFC 311 training camp.

The 28-year old said this:

"Yeah, it's expensive. Especially if you bring the whole team. My last training camp was fifteen [people]. Four coaches and eleven sparring partners... [For] two weeks, it cost me about $20K. One month, $40K. Without flights... and salary for the coaches, about $50/$60K [per month]."

Jackson then said:

"Bro, his camp's cost him probably like $150/$200K and then he got hurt right before that and couldn't fight."

Catch Arman Tsarukyan's comments below (31:20):

With Tsarukyan having held the No.1 contender spot before pulling out his title fight, there was an assumption that he would receive the next title shot after Makhachev, successfully defended his belt against Renato Moicano on short-notice on Jan. 18.

But UFC CEO Dana White has confirmed that 'Akhalkalakets' will not face Makhachev next, and will need to climb his way back up the ladder.

Arman Tsarukyan responds to Dana White's implication that his injury didn't warrant pulling out of UFC 311

Arman Tsarukyan's UFC 311 withdrawal threw a spanner in the works for Dana White and his team of executives. However, Renato Moicano filled in as a replacement, and the card went ahead without a hitch.

During the post-event press conference White shared a cryptic reflection of Tsarukyan's decision to pull out of his title fight against Islam Makhachev, with the UFC CEO seemingly unimpressed with the lightweight fighter.

'Akhalkalakets' then appeared on the Ariel Helwani Show several days later, where he responded to White's comments about his injury. He said this:

"Maybe a doctor told him I could fight, I don't know... I wanted to be in this fight more than anyone. Even if I lost but looked good... I could have made good money, but I couldn't walk."

Catch Arman Tsarukyan's comments below:

