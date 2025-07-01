Arman Tsarukyan's bold prediction for potential Ilia Topuria fight sends fans into frenzy: "Lmao delusional"

Arman Tsarukyan fired shots at Ilia Topuria after the Georgian-Spaniard made history at UFC 317 by knocking out Charles Oliveira to claim the UFC lightweight gold. Tsarukyan, who was in attendance for the fight, wasted no time calling out the newly crowned champion.

He accused Topuria of ducking him and chasing easier money in Paddy Pimblett. While fans buzzed over the face-off between Topuria and Pimblett for a potential clash, Tsarukyan made it clear he was the real threat to 'El Matador'. He took to X and wrote:

"It was never supposed to be Charles. I can finish Ilia, simple as that. And he knows it too. That’s why he’s avoiding the real #1 contender."

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments below:

The fans, however, were divided in reacting to his comments. Some dismissed Tsarukyan as bitter and called him "delusional." A few backed his case, saying Topuria’s resume is still light on elite names. They took to X and wrote:

"He [Topuria] has avoided every young and dangerous fighter lol."

"He certainly *can*, maybe if Ilia was blind. Don't be surprised if he finishes you faster than Charles..."

"No, I think fighting a fan and getting suspended. On top of that, he called it on a title shot. If anyone is avoiding a fights it's Arman Tsarukyan."

"Arman can't finish a weight cut."

"You backed out. Now you have to wait. You’re the 1000th fighter to experience this. Sit back, or take another fight in the meantime, call next."

"LMAO delusional."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Arman Tsarukyan claiming that Ilia Topuria is avoiding a fight with him. [Screenshots courtesy: @MMAFighting on X]

Islam Makhachev's coach names Arman Tsarukyan as Ilia Topuria’s biggest challenge

Islam Makhachev’s coach believes Arman Tsarukyan is the toughest test waiting for Ilia Topuria at lightweight. After Topuria’s thunderous knockout win over Charles Oliveira at UFC 317, much of the attention shifted to a potential clash with Paddy Pimblett.

But Mendez pointed to Tsarukyan’s grappling skills as a serious problem for the new champion. Speaking in an interview with Submission Radio, Mendez said:

"Arman Tsarukyan would be the one to give him the most problems because Arman's not going to stand with him. Arman's gonna make it a grappling war. Can Ilia survive the continuous ground attack that Arman's gonna put on him? That would be the test... Look at what he did to Charles. Charles came for a takedown, he freaking switched it on him midair."

Check out Javier Mendez's comments below:

