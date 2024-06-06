Arman Tsarukyan vs. Islam Makhachev showdown in Abu Dhabi or New York? Khamzat Chimaev June fight result to impact location of lightweight title bout

Arman Tsarukyan solidified himself as the top contender in the lightweight division when he defeated Charles Oliveira via split decision on the main card of UFC 300. 'Ahalkalakets' declined the opportunity to make a quick turnaround and challenge Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title at UFC 302, opting to wait to have a full camp.

The No.1-ranked lightweight recently revealed a potential timeline for a title clash. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Tsarukyan stated:

"It hasn't [been] confirmed yet so we're just waiting for the matchmakers. And I think they're going to wait for the fight, Belal [Muhammad] versus Leon Edwards and after that they're going to figure out who's fighting where. They need probably a main event in October in Abu Dhabi."

He continued:

"And if [Khamzat] Chimaev wins [against Robert Whittaker], he could be in the main event in October and we can fight in November in Madison Square Garden. If not, we are probably going to fight in October because someone got to fight from Muslim fighters in Abu Dhabi."

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments on the timeline for his title opportunity below:

While a dominant performance could earn Khamzat Chimaev a title shot, it is unlikely that the bout would take place in October. Dricus du Plessis is rumored to be in talks to defend the middleweight title against Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 in August. It is unlikely the winner of that bout would return just over two months later. Additionally, Jon Jones' first heavyweight title defense is rumored to be set to headline UFC 309, which is set for Madison Square Garden in November.

Arman Tsarukyan claims Dustin Poirier "gave up" against Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev retained the lightweight title by defeating Dustin Poirier via fifth-round submission at UFC 302. Arman Tsarukyan weighed in on the bout, claiming that the champion struggles with his gas tank in later rounds of five-round fights before adding:

"I wonder where [Islam] found the strength to choke, but I have a feeling that Poirier just gave up. In terms of being mentally broken. There were two and a half minutes left, why are you giving up your neck? Well, endure it, get over it, do something, but don't give up. There are two and a half minutes left, your last fight. This is the most important and last fight in your life and you take it and just give it away. I wouldn't just give it up."

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments on Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier below:

Tsarukyan and Poirier are teammates at American Top Team, making his comments somewhat surprising. 'Ahalkalakets' appears next in line to challenge Makhachev for the lightweight title.