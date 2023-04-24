Arnold Allen opened up about his most recent loss to former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour, Allen disregarded the notion of a moral victory because he went the distance with Holloway. Allen mentioned that he wasn't proud of his performance against 'Blessed', but complimented him for being one of the best featherweights in UFC history.

"I didn't feel like a winner after and I don't now. But, like, it's not as bad as I thought. A lot of people saying I should be proud, 'Oh, you did 5 rounds and pushed the pace.' Yeah, I'm not proud of myself. I expected a lot more from myself...But you know, he is who he is and he's one of the best if not the best guy in the division of all time."

'Almighty' also brought up that he doesn't like the moral victory approach to his loss regardless of whether it was against a former featherweight champion. He mentioned that there was at lot at stake for him and he lost that now as a result, saying:

"It doesn't make me feel any better because I expect more out of myself and it's made me a little bit more frustrated cause I felt like I could've done better, I should've done better...I got half my pay, I lost my winning streak, I missed out on a title shot. There's no moral victory."

The loss to Holloway snapped Allen's impressive 12-fight winning streak that dated back to 2014.

Arnold Allen isn't bothered by not earning a title shot despite lengthy winning streak

Arnold Allen had an a opportunity to earn a title shot if he had defeated Max Holloway. Despite the loss, he isn't bothered by the fact that he never received a UFC featherweight title shot during his lengthy winning streak.

During his aforementioned appearance, 'Almighty' was asked if he was upset that he never received a title shot, especially considering the other contenders received more than one title shot. He mentioned that he wasn't upset and that it will only make his story better, saying:

"That's the way my journey's gonna be, you know? I'm not one of them guys that's not talking crap...I'm gonna fight the way I need to fight to get the win and that's how I always fought...Maybe if I shouted a bit more, I could've maybe darted around Max Holloway and get the title shot."

