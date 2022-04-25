Arnold Allen reveals if he would ever fight Max Holloway

Arnold Allen recently took some interesting fan questions on his YouTube channel as he tried spicy wings as part of a challenge.

During the Q&A, 'Almighty' Allen was asked if he would take a fight with fan-favorite and former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway. In answering that query, the 28-year-old expressed his desire to be the very best in the sport by fighting the best, even if that means sharing the cage with Holloway.

Here's what Allen replied:

"Yes, I would [fight Holloway]. Because I want to be the best in the world. So, I mean you kind of have to take all the fights."

Watch Arnold Allen answering fan questions in the video below:

Arnold Allen sees himself only one win away from fighting for the featherweight title

Arnold Allen cemented his place as one of the top featherweights in the promotion after scoring a spectacular first-round knockout of Dan Hooker at UFC London last month.

It now appears that the Brit already has a return timeline in mind and is destined to fight for the title in the near future.

Speaking to Mirror Fighting, 'Almighty' revealed that he is eyeing a summer return to action. The 28-year-old also stated that he sees himself fighting for featherweight gold within his next two UFC outings.

Here's what Allen said:

"People questioned my power for a long time and all that, and this fight [against Dan Hooker], I showed that I can hit hard too. I'd like to be back out again in the summer around August time. I want to be a champion so it's not the time for ducking and diving people, I want to fight upwards and that's the goal. I think I'm one good win away [from a title shot], I like everyone in the top five as a next opponent, they're all good fights for me."

Allen is currently the No.6-ranked contender in the featherweight division. 'Almighty' sports an overall MMA record of 18-1 and is 9-0 in the UFC. The 28-year-old's only career blemish came at the hands of Marcin Wrzosek in 2014. With another big win at featherweight, Allen will likely enter the title picture.

