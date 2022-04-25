×
Create
Notifications

Arnold Allen reveals if he would ever fight Max Holloway

Arnold Allen (left), Max Holloway (right) [Image courtesy: @arnoldbfa and @blessedmma via Instagram]
Arnold Allen (left), Max Holloway (right) [Image courtesy: @arnoldbfa and @blessedmma via Instagram]
Danish Ansari
Danish Ansari
CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified Apr 25, 2022 11:31 PM IST
News

Arnold Allen recently took some interesting fan questions on his YouTube channel as he tried spicy wings as part of a challenge.

During the Q&A, 'Almighty' Allen was asked if he would take a fight with fan-favorite and former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway. In answering that query, the 28-year-old expressed his desire to be the very best in the sport by fighting the best, even if that means sharing the cage with Holloway.

Here's what Allen replied:

"Yes, I would [fight Holloway]. Because I want to be the best in the world. So, I mean you kind of have to take all the fights."

Watch Arnold Allen answering fan questions in the video below:

Arnold Allen sees himself only one win away from fighting for the featherweight title

Arnold Allen cemented his place as one of the top featherweights in the promotion after scoring a spectacular first-round knockout of Dan Hooker at UFC London last month.

It now appears that the Brit already has a return timeline in mind and is destined to fight for the title in the near future.

Speaking to Mirror Fighting, 'Almighty' revealed that he is eyeing a summer return to action. The 28-year-old also stated that he sees himself fighting for featherweight gold within his next two UFC outings.

Here's what Allen said:

"People questioned my power for a long time and all that, and this fight [against Dan Hooker], I showed that I can hit hard too. I'd like to be back out again in the summer around August time. I want to be a champion so it's not the time for ducking and diving people, I want to fight upwards and that's the goal. I think I'm one good win away [from a title shot], I like everyone in the top five as a next opponent, they're all good fights for me."
Also Read Article Continues below

Allen is currently the No.6-ranked contender in the featherweight division. 'Almighty' sports an overall MMA record of 18-1 and is 9-0 in the UFC. The 28-year-old's only career blemish came at the hands of Marcin Wrzosek in 2014. With another big win at featherweight, Allen will likely enter the title picture.

Edited by Harvey Leonard

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी