Arnold Allen has a two-word reaction to featherweight matchup between Sodiq Yusuff and Diego Lopes

Arnold Allen succinctly made his point but yet expressed enthusiasm for the latest Diego Lopes matchup.

An Instagram post from MMA Junkie highlighting this Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes bout recently caught the attention of their divisional peer, Allen.

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes reportedly goes down on April 13 in the preliminary portion of UFC 300. Lopes looks to build off of back-to-back wins over Gavin Tucker and Pat Sabatini. Conversely, Yusuff is looking to rebound from a setback to Edson Barboza.

While Lopes is unranked as of now, Yusuff is the number 12 ranked contender at 145 pounds in the UFC hierarchy. On the post related to the aforementioned consequential clash at featherweight via his personal Instagram page, @arnoldbfa said:

"Great matchup"

Arnold Allen seems intrigued by this Yusuff vs Lopes clash [Image Courtesy: @arnoldbfa on Instagram]

The 30-year-old then went on to amass a winning streak of ten straight in his Ultimate Fighting Championship endeavors. Allen bested Yaotzin Meza, Makwan Amirkhani, Mads Burnell, Nik Lentz, Gilbert Melendez, Jordan Rinaldi, Dan Hooker, Calvin Kattar, and the aforementioned Sodiq Yusuff during this stretch.

UFC 300 and the announced card so far

Arnold Allen most recently lost to Movsar Evloev on Jan. 20 at UFC 297 and fell two spots in the UFC rankings in the process. Though he won't be competing any time soon, many top fighters are ready for April to compete on the tentpole UFC 300 card.

UFC BMF title will be defended as current titleholder Justin Gaethje defends the crown against former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway.

The UFC Strawweight Championship will be contested for when titleholder Zhang Weili defends against surging 115-pound contender Xiaonan Yan.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka looks to get back on track against one of the best 205-pounders in the company, Aleksandar Rakić.

In what looks to be a highly consequential match in the lightweight title picture, former 155-pound titleholder Charles Oliveira clashes with someone working towards their first UFC title shot, Arman Tsarukyan.

Also included on the UFC 300 card at this time are:

Calvin Kattar vs Aljamain Sterling

Bo Nickal vs Cody Brundage

Deiveson Figueiredo vs Cody Garbrandt

Bobby Green vs Jim Miller

Holly Holm vs Kayla Harrison