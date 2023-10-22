“Art in motion” – Fans marvel at Zhang Peimian’s majestic head kick-spinning backfist combo

Fight fans are excited to see ‘Fighting Rooster’ Zhang Peimian return to the Circle on November 3 when ONE Championship heads back to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will host two epic world title fights featuring some of the biggest names in the promotion, including a can’t-miss main event showdown between current ONE world champions Fabricio Andrade and Jonathan Haggerty. But first, fans inside the Mecca of Muay Thai and those watching around the world will be treated to the return of Chinese standout Zhang Peimian.

Fresh off his unanimous decision victory over Torepchi Dongak at ONE Fight Night 8 in March, Permian will look to take one step closer to a shot at the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title when he meets Portugal’s Rui Botelho.

In anticipation of Zhang Peimian’s return to action, ONE took a look at one of the best highlights from the ‘Fighting Rooster’ inside the Circle.

“Art in motion 🌹 Can Zhang Peimian shut down Rui Botelho in their kickboxing scrap on November 3 at ONE Fight Night 16 on @primevideo? 👊”

Fans took to the comments section to share their reaction to the incredible combination that Peimian busted out in the above clip.

“HOW TF IS HE STILL STANDING”

“How he survived that😮😮”

“How the hell is bro still standing 😧”

“Good Mobility = efficient high Kick!”

“So fast even in slo mo 💀🤦🏾‍♂️”

“How .. just fkng hooooooow”

“Imagine if he threw another kick after that backhand 😮😮”

With a win over Rui Botelho, Zhang Peimian could set himself up for a potential rematch with reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 16 live and for free in U.S. primetime on November 3.