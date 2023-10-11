Zhang Peimian set to face Rui Botelho at ONE Fight Night 16

Zhang Peimian hopes to inch closer to a rematch against Jonathan Di Bella when he returns at ONE Fight Night 16 on Friday, November 3.

On Wednesday, October 11, the Singapore-based organization confirmed the return of the ‘Fighting Rooster’ in a battle that pits him alongside European kickboxing champion Rui Botelho.

Their clash should light up the atmosphere inside the arena next month as the crowd gets prepared for a fierce main event fight between Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

The 19-year-old debuted on the global stage of the organization last year, establishing himself as a leading contender in the division by taking out former world title challenger Josh Tonna by second-round TKO and Aslanbek Zikreez.

Unfortunately, luck wasn’t on his side when he lost his perfect promotional track record to Di Bella when they collided for the vacant 26-pound gold in the main event of ONE 162 last October.

Zhang Peimian got back on track in March this year in a dominant win over Russian powerhouse Torepchi Dongak, and he hopes to maintain his momentum against Botelho next month.

A win for him could potentially land him another rematch versus the Canadian-Italian kingpin, who defended his highly-coveted strap against ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 15 last week.

But standing in Zhang Peimian’s way of that goal is a man who’s taken on the very best on the ONE roster, Botelho.

The Portuguese striker will look to crush the 19-year-old’s dream of avenging his loss to Di Bella and perhaps stake a claim for the divisional crown.

ONE Fight Night 16 will be free to watch for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription live in U.S. primetime on Friday, November 3.