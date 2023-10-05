“For sure I’ll fight him again” - Jonathan Di Bella knows he will see Zhang Peimian in the ring again eventually

Undefeated ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella knows that he will once again cross paths with the man he took the title from last year, Zhang Peimian.

This Friday night, Di Bella will make his long-awaited return for a showdown inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with one of the promotion’s most versatile fighters, Danial Williams. Going into his first world title defense, Di Bella is focused on the task at hand, but he knows that at some point, he’ll once again meet the ‘Fighting Rooster’ in the center of the circle.

“For sure I'll fight [Peimian] again,” Di Bella said in an interview with ONE Championship. “I'm gonna fight him for sure again. But right now, my mind is on Danial. So I'm focusing on him right now.”

Making his promotional debut at ONE 162 a year ago, Jonathan Di Bella delivered a dominant five-round performance against Peimian, scoring his 11th straight win and first ONE world championship. His next task will be to defend that world title against a fighter who has shown proficiency in MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing under the ONE banner.

Danial Williams is one of the promotion’s most exciting fighters and one who has garnered a significant amount of respect for his willingness to take on all comers no matter the sport. Thus far, ‘Mini T’ has taken on Jeremy Miado in MMA, Superlek in kickboxing, and ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang in Muay Thai.

That experience could prove to be invaluable when he faces off with the Canadian-Italian ONE world champion Jonathan Di Bella. Who do you see coming out on top when the two square off in the Mecca of Muay Thai this Friday night?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 15 live and for free in U.S. primetime on October 6.

