What is Artem Lobov's net worth?

Artem Lobov's net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million according to CelebsAgeWiki.

According to The Sun, 'The Russian Hammer' pocketed a total of $154,000 in his three-year UFC stint. Following his departure from the world's leading MMA promotion, Lobov joined the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) in 2019.

The 34-year-old once claimed that he was making more money at BKFC than '90 or 95 percent of the UFC fighters'.

"I watch the pay disclosures after every card in the UFC and normally there's one guy on the card who gets paid more than me. If there's a big, huge card maybe there's three or four. So I get paid more than 90 or 95 percent of the UFC fighters, so I'm happy I'm in the position that I'm in," Artem Lobov told MMA Fighting.

Born on August 4, 1986 in Russia, Lobov came from humble beginnings. He and his parents moved to Argentina after facing financial difficulties in their home country.

In 2002, the Lobov family moved to Ireland where 16-year-old Artem would wash dishes at a restaurant to make ends meet.

Having developed an interest in combat sports, Lobov joined Brazilian jiu-jitsu classes and a Polish boxing club to prepare himself for the fight game. After enrolling at the Straight Blast Gym (SBG), Lobov competed in his first professional MMA fight in 2010.

Artem Lobov retires from combat sports

Earlier today, Artem Lobov announced his official retirement from combat sp. Following his recent loss to Denys Berinchyk in a bare-knuckle fight, Lobov said "there is no fire" in his heart that would help him to continue fighting.

Artem Lobov suffered his second consecutive bare-knuckle fight defeat at the hands of Berinchyk. Before that, he had come up short in his effort to beat Jason Knight at BKFC 9.

In his professional mixed martial arts career, Lobov forged a 13-15-1 record. He spent most of his time competing in the UFC and Cage Warriors.

Lobov also fought in The Ultimate Fighter 22 Finale for Team McGregor. Challenging Ryan Hall in the season's lightweight final, Lobov lost the fight via unanimous decision.

Edited by Harvey Leonard