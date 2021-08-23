Artem Lobov will fight former UFC flyweight at charity wheelchair boxing event that Conor McGregor was supposed to fight at

Conor McGregor's friend and teammate Artem Lobov will take on former UFC fighter Paddy Holohan in a wheelchair boxing match for charity.

Although retired as a professional fighter, Lobov has decided to exchange leather with Holohan for a noble cause.

Comedian Stevo Timothy first broke the news on Twitter, claiming that Artem Lobov will take part in the event which is set to take place later this year in Dublin, Ireland.

"What a day. What an experience! The absolute gentleman @RusHammerMMA invited me up for a bit of training ahead of my fight with @paddyb_ireland and it was immense. And not only that but he will now take part in the charity wheelchair fight against none other than @PaddyHolohanMMA" Wrote Timothy on Twitter.

What a day. What an experience! The absolute gentleman @RusHammerMMA invited me up for a bit of training ahead of my fight with @paddyb_ireland and it was immense. And not only that but he will now take part in the charity wheelchair fight against none other than @PaddyHolohanMMA pic.twitter.com/W41XeaFTos — Sir Stevo Timothy (@SirStevoTimothy) August 21, 2021

Conor McGregor was initially set to compete in a wheelchair boxing match against popular impressionist Al Foran at the same event.

However, as he is currently recovering from the horrific leg break he suffered at UFC 264 last month and wants to speed up the healing, the Irishman was forced to delay his return to combat sport.

“Guys, the September date is too early for me. I am still in recovery. My docs/physical therapy team out here advise me to stay,” wrote McGregor on Twitter.

Artem Lobov has called time on his fighting career

Artem Lobov recently announced his retirement as a professional fighter after succumbing to a stoppage loss against Olympic silver medalist boxer Denys Berinchyk in a bare-knuckle boxing match.

In a statement provided to MMA Fighting by Parimatch, Artem Lobov was quoted as saying the following:

“It’s true, time to close the career. There’s plenty other options and suggestions to prolong my path, but not fighting. In order to succeed, you have to say goodbye and concentrate on other things. Of course, I’ll be with Mahatch and the Parimatch team. All my sponsors are already family for me. I feel this support indeed. So I won’t say goodbye from all fighting activities, but I need to finish my career as a fighter.”

