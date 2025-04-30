Artur Beterbiev mocks Jake Paul while answering if he'd ever fight the social media star: "I'm only 40"

Artur Beterbiev recently roasted Jake Paul while the former was answering a question on social media. The former undisputed light heavyweight champion last competed in Feb. when he lost a majority decision to Dmitry Bivol in their rematch.

Ad

As for Paul's last fight, he took on the legendary Mike Tyson in a widely watched Netflix broadcast. That being said, the prizefight was seen as quite polarizing by many, considering the massive discrepancy in age between Tyson and Paul. This was the most pronounced age gap among Paul's opponents, even though the YouTuber-turned-boxer has developed a bit of a reputation for taking on fighters who are a fair bit older than he is.

Ad

Trending

In a recent social media video, Beterbiev was asked if he would fight Jake Paul. He replied:

"I'm too young to fight with Jake Paul because I'm only 40. I need to be like 65 or something like that."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Artur Beterbiev's dig at Jake Paul below

Expand Tweet

Ad

Artur Beterbiev and a high-stakes trilogy that seemingly awaits him

Artur Beterbiev is still amongst the best pound-for-pound boxers in the game today. Although nothing has been arranged, it would seem like a significant trilogy bout awaits him next.

The 40-year-old is seemingly be on course for a tiebreaker bout against Dmitry Bivol and this was underscored more so by Eddie Hearn. Bivol has had to give up his WBC title because of his inability to fight Benavidez next and Hearn clarified some of the details as to why that happened when speaking to Fight Hub TV. During this explanation, Hearn said:

Ad

"When we lost a very close fight against Artur Beterbiev [Alalshikh] went out and made the rematch when he didn't have to. And part of that deal was if we win there will be a third fight for Artur Beterbiev. So I was very surprised at the speed of the order." [h/t - Bad Left Hook]"

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dylan Bowker @DylanBowker on Twitter and Linked In



@DylanJamesBowker on Instagram and Facebook Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.