Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol to headline 'Queensbury vs. Matchroom' card on June 1

Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol will finally be going down this summer.

Over the last few years, the two light-heavyweight champions have dominated. Despite their domination in the ring, Beterbiev and Bivol could never really get deep into negotiations about a title unification.

That was until late last year. Naturally, Saudi Arabia played a big role in making the bout happen, as they worked to get Bivol on the 'Day of Reckoning' card in December. There, he scored a lopsided win over Lyndon Arthur to clear his schedule.

Following the win, Bivol reportedly signed a deal to face Artur Beterbiev in the summer. Weeks following his victory, the latter returned to the ring in Canada. There, Beterbiev absolutely demolished former super-middleweight champion Callum Smith.

With that, there were no hurdles for either boxer to jump over to make the bout happen. Earlier today, on a special edition of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Saudi advisor Turki Alalshikh made the fight official.

On June 1, the two light-heavyweight champions will fight to unify the 175-pound titles in Riyadh. Furthermore, the two will headline the much discussed 'Queensbury vs. Matchroom' card as well. The promotions led by Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn will send five of their best to fight later this year.

Frank Warren reveals £1 million bet for Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol card

There will be high stakes for June's Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol card.

The long-discussed 'Queensbury vs. Matchroom' card will now be going down on June 1. The idea for the event is that Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren will each send five fighters from their roster to fight.

As of now, the light-heavyweight champions are the only ones attached to the card itself. Still, Warren and Hearn have teased that some massive names will be attached to this event.

However, the fighters won't be fighting for no reason on June 1. According to a report late last month, Warren and Hearn plan to put £1 million, which would be $1.2 million, on the line for the winning side.

This event announcement just continues to bolster an already great year for boxing. Also slated for this year are other massive bouts, including Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk.

'The Gypsy King' and 'The Cat' were originally slated to clash this month, but the bout was postponed. Due to the British boxer suffering a cut, that fight will now go down on May 18.

