As appeal remains unresolved, Chris Eubank Jr. aims a verbal jab at Conor Benn

Chris Eubank Jr. has called out Conor Benn after the boxer was unable to get the fight sanctioned in the UK due to his failed drug test.

Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn were supposed to fight in the UK early next year. However, the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) denied his appeal to sanction the fight because his case had not yet been investigated despite it being over 18 months since the incident. In light of their recent sanctioning troubles, Benn called out his foe on X saying he lost 'his pen.'

Eubank Jr. responded by saying:

"You lost ‘your’ license again"

The pair have a history of bad blood that extends to their fathers. Their fathers have fought in the ring and had an intense rivalry in their boxing days. The sons have decided to continue that rivalry and finish what their fathers started.

However, Conor Benn will not be able to fight in the UK since his license to box has been revoked by the BBBofC in light of his failed drug tests.

This means that the pair will either have to fight outside the UK, or will have to find different opponents to face, at least until Benn's appeal is resolved.

Conor Benn says he wants to shut down Chris Eubank Jr. for good and calls out more opponents

Conor Benn has been very vocal about his hatred towards Chris Eubank Jr. and wants to 'shut him up' for good. The pair have been talking trash each other on social media for years now but, they have not fought yet.

During a boxing event, Benn appeared along with the hosts and laid out his plans:

"And there's Eubank Jr., there's personal beef there, and it needs settling, and I need to just deal with him, you know, shut him up once and for all. And then move back down to 147 (lbs), and fight the likes of Barrios, I love that fight. Let's make that straight after the Eubank fight. You got (Keith) Thurman, you got Danny Garcia, let's make that, you got (Jaron) Ennis."

Chris Eubank Jr. has also been vocal of his willingness to fight Conor Benn. However, each camp points fingers at the opposite side when asked why the fight has not been made yet. Boxing fans are eagerly waiting to watch this grudge match unfold inside the boxing ring.