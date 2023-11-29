"But but but he was cleared?" - BBBofC rejects Conor Benn's application to fight Chris Eubank Jr. in the UK, fans react

Conor Benn's struggles with the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) continue as his proposed fight against Chris Eubank Jr. failed to get sanctioned.

The BBBofC is the governing body of Professional Boxing in the United Kingdom and professional fights are sanctioned by them. Conor Benn is currently undergoing a trial for his 2 failed drug tests with the UKAD (UK Anti-Doping) from last year. The Brit is still undergoing investigation and as per the statement from the BBBofC, they will not sanction the fight as long as he is under investigation.

"I think I speak for ALL boxing fans when I say it's been 18 months since the failed test now, we do not care, let Eubank Jr. cook him"

"Benn v Eubank, coming to a Middle Eastern state very soon"

"They're stalling his career. The appeal is out of Benn's hands. Clearly, they're in no rush to deal with it."

"But but but he was cleared??"

"Well done Eddie Hearn has already damaged boxing enough"

"@BBBofCuk well done"

Eddie Hearn gives an update on the Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr. fight

Eddie Hearn has been the driving force behind the Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr. fight. The Matchroom Boxing promoter represents Benn and claims his fighter is ready to sign the fight but the delay is from Eubank Jr.'s end. In a recent interview with Boxing Social he gave fans a realistic update on the potential fight which now seems to be null following the BBBofC's rejection of the appeal for a sanction:

"It's not on until the fight is signed and it's not signed. So firstly, the fight isn't on, but we do, I expect, I think hope is a better word, to finalize it this week. You know, we've kind of said to both teams, Conor Benn has already asked us to look at additional options for him on February the 3rd. Because he can't just wait on Chris Eubank."

Take a look at the interview:

Although the sanction for the fight against Chris Eubank Jr. has been rejected, the unbeaten boxer can still fight under the banner of a different governing body in a different part of the world. Per Eddie Hearn, they seem to have other options ready in case the Eubank Jr. fight does not take place.