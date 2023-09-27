“The biggest fight out there” - Eddie Hearn shares fight date for potential Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr. clash as well as three possible locations 

Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. once again appear likely to meet in the squared circle following a recent update from Benn's promoter, Eddie Hearn.

Hearn, the chairman of Matchroom Boxing, provided fans with a fight date for the potential all-British clash, as well as three possible locations for the fight.

Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. were scheduled to fight in October 2022, before 'The Destroyer' tested positive for a prohibited substance in the days prior to fight night. Benn received a suspension, and 'Next Gen' moved on to greener pastures in the form of Liam Smith.

Eubank Jr. was stopped in surprising fashion by Smith in January before he delivered a strong performance in the immediate rematch by TKO'ing Smith in Round 10.

Meanwhile, Conor Benn recently returned from suspension to face Rodolfo Orozco in Florida, USA. 'The Destroyer' won via unanimous decision, and all signs point to a matchup with Chris Eubank Jr. being made.

Eddie Hearn was recently interviewed iFL TV, where he was asked if Benn vs. Eubank Jr. is still being targeted. He said:

"Absolutely, I spoke to the team yesterday and continue to do so all the time. December 23 is the proposed date, either in the UK or in the Middle East. That's the fight we want to make... It's the biggest fight out there, other than Joshua against Fury. Benn-Eubank Jr. is absolutely huge, and we'll do everything we can to make that fight for December."

Hearn then provided three possible locations for the fight:

"Cardiff, Wembley or the Middle East."

Watch the video below from 12:50:

Conor Benn fires back at "wally" Chris Eubank Jr. for criticism of comeback fight

Chris Eubank Jr. did not seem impressed with Conor Benn's display against Rodolfo Orozco last weekend.

Benn entered the fight as a heavy favorite, and many expected him to put his opponent away with relative ease.

However, the Mexican fighter proved to be a tough test for 'The Destroyer', as Orozco took everything Benn threw at him while landing some powerful blows of his own.

Eubank Jr. took to X (formerly Twitter) and tagged Benn in the following message.

Expand Tweet

Conor Benn was informed of Chris Eubank Jr.'s criticism during his post-fight interview. 'The Destroyer' fired back at his rival, saying:

"He's such a wally. I'll happily go up to 160 and give him a good beating..."

Watch the video below from 10:50: