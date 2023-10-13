Eddie Hearn confirms Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr. deal has been agreed, shares the location for fight night

Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn have reportedly agreed a deal to face off in a much anticipated all-British affair.

Eddie Hearn shared a recent update with the media about the negotiations between parties, and it seems that a date and possible location have been agreed.

Hearn, the Matchroom Boxing chairman, and Benn's promoter, was adamant that a bout between 'The Destroyer' and Eubank Jr. must be made after the recent victories of both fighters.

Conor Benn returned from his suspension to take on Rodolfo Orozco several weeks ago, a fight that was awarded to 'The Destroyer' via unanimous decision. Chris Eubank Jr. bounced back from his surprising TKO loss to Liam Smith by handing 'Beefy' a TKO loss of his own.

Michael Benson, the boxing editor for talkSport, recently shared an update made by Eddie Hearn. Benson took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the following:

"Eddie Hearn has reportedly now agreed a deal to stage Chris Eubank Jr. vs Conor Benn on Dec 23rd in the Middle East (likely Abu Dhabi), if they're not able to do it in UK due to ongoing appeal in Benn's UKAD case, which may not be heard until Dec/Jan."

Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn were scheduled to fight in October, 2022. But several days before the much awaited clash, Benn tested positive for an illegal substance, and the fight was canceled.

Chris Eubank Jr. think Conor Benn is in over his head ahead of their anticipated clash

'The Destroyer' returned to action last month, where he defeated Rodolfo Orozco via UD, setting up a potential clash with Eubank Jr.

The pair share a unique history, with the respective fathers of the two men sharing one of British boxing's most heated rivlaries.

The history of their fathers already made the potential clash between Eubank Jr. and Benn a massive occasion, but the trash talk exchanged in the wake of Benn's positive drugs test has added a new, and more personal element to the awaited clash.

Following Conor Benn's recent win, Chris Eubank Jr. shared his thoughts on their potential bout, saying this:

"I think after my last performance [against Smith] that confidence has probably withered away significantly. [Conor Benn] will say it hasn't, he will say, 'Yeah I still think I can bang him out in four rounds.' Or whatever he wants to say. But I don't believe he truly believes that..."

He continued:

"He's got a lot of fire, he's got big b**ls, but I don't think he really knows what he's in for. He doesn't really understand what it feels like to be in there with a barbarian."

Watch the video below (30:30):