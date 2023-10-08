“You look for the biggest fight” - Eddie Hearn targets Billy Joe Saunders vs. Chris Eubank Jr. next year in an all-British classic 

Billy Joe Saunders' undefeated record came to an abrupt end against Canelo Alvarez in May 2021.

The former WBO super-middleweight champion suffered a broken orbital and cheek bone after being caught with a sharp uppercut in the eighth round, which prompted his corner to stop the fight. Prior to Alvarez's crushing blow, the fight was competitive, with both men able to land significant punches.

The damage Billy Joe Saunders absorbed against Canelo Alvarez saw him spend several years away from the ring. However, he appears to be edging closer to a return and has hinted at possibly competing before the end of 2023.

Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn recently shared his thoughts with iFL TV on the return of Saunders and who the 30-1 boxer could face next year:

"Look, commercially you always look for the biggest fight. I know he wants to win world titles, [but] the [Chris Eubank Jr.] fight, for me, I look at the press conferences, I look at the build-up, I look at the past."

Watch the video below from 3:45:

Billy Joe Saunders and Chris Eubank Jr. met in the ring almost 10 years ago for the European, British and Commonwealth middleweight titles.

Saunders won the bout via split decision, but both men have gone on to have successful careers. 'Super' is 9-1 and Eubank Jr. 15-2 since their fight.

Watch their full fight below:

Billy Joe Saunders says Chris Eubank Jr. will never be world champion

Billy Joe Saunders doesn't believe that Chris Eubank Jr. will ever be a world champion, according to a recent interview with Simon Jordan.

Eubank Jr. has previously held the WBA interim middleweight title as well as the IBO super-middleweight title. But the IBO's lack of recognition from boxing's big four (WBA, WBO, IBF and WBC) means that some may not regard 'Next Gen' as a legitimate world champion.

Billy Joe Saunders, who previously defeated Eubank Jr., explained why he doesn't believe his compatriot will ever hold a world title:

"Because I've been in the ring with him... Eubank can fight but he just can't box. That's the problem. He can fight, but he can't box. When we were going back 24, 25 [years old], like a wind-up toy. You could get him fit, wind up him, let him go and he can go all day. Now we're at the stage of 33, 34, you've got to learn to pace yourself, pick your punches."

Click here to watch the interview.