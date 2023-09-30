"As cursed as they are gifted" - Jon Jones' brother Chandler's arrest has fans feeling sorry for their family

Jon Jones is no stranger to being arrested. In fact, it's likely that the reigning UFC heavyweight champion has been on the wrong side of the law more times than almost any other fighter in recent memory, barring perhaps Conor McGregor.

Unfortunately, the Jones family is once again dealing with legal issues. Jon's younger brother, Chandler Jones, recently made headlines after being arrested yesterday for allegedly violating an order of protection.

The specifics of the arrest and the order of protection remain unknown, but the episode marks yet another dark period for the fighter's family.

While Jon Jones is the UFC heavyweight champion and widely regarded as the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, Chandler Jones dominated a different sport in American Football, having won the Super Bowl in 2015 with his former team, the New England Patriots. He currently plays for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The breadth of athletic talent in the Jones family is evident, as the eldest brother of the trio is Arthur Jones, a retired NFL player and a former Super Bowl champion, having won it in 2013. Despite the natural talent in all three brothers, two of them have found themselves frequently brushing up against the law.

This led to fans on X/Twitter lamenting that the Jones brothers can't seem to get out of their own way, with one fan claiming that the brothers should be barred from entering Las Vegas, echoing a statement that UFC CEO Dana White once made about Jon always causing incidents in the city:

"The Jones family should be prohibited from entering Las Vegas. It ain't for them."

Another fan described the brothers as being cursed due to how often they find themselves in trouble with the law:

"The jones brothers are as cursed as they are gifted."

One fan, however, was shocked to learn that the two are related:

"How come I never knew him and Jon Jones were related?"

Meanwhile, another fan remarked on the physical resemblance between Jon Jones and Chandler Jones:

"That's a spitting image of his brother, Jon, even the way he smiles, wears his beard and what he wears."

