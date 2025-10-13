"As a father, I felt deeply" - Marc Goddard gets emotional after witnessing Charles Oliveira’s beautiful UFC Rio moment

Charles Oliveira returned to winning ways with a second-round submission win against Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Rio. Several fans and analysts questioned the timeline of Oliveiera's return since the Brazilian stepped back in the mix less than four months after succumbing to a brutal knockout loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 317.What followed outside the fight became the lasting image of the night. After his post-fight callout of Max Holloway, Oliveira walked to the center of the octagon and lifted his son high into the air. The crowd erupted as cameras captured the emotional moment, which quickly spread across social media. Fans compared it to the famous scene from 'The Lion King' as they celebrated their beloved fighter's win.Among those moved by the gesture was veteran referee Marc Goddard, who shared his reaction on X. He wrote:&quot;This was a such a beautiful moment that, as a father, I felt deeply.&quot;Check out Marc Goddard's X post below:Holloway responded to Oliveira's callout for a rematch and a shot at the BMF title. He said that the matchup interests him, but the timeline of the potential matchup depends on when he's cleared to fight again.The pair locked horns in August 2015 at UFC Fight Night 74. Oliveira, who was competing in the featherweight division at the time, lost the fight by TKO.When Charles Oliveira praised his partner as a &quot;great mother&quot;Charles Oliveira welcomed his son Dominic into the world late last year, and the timing aligned perfectly with his return to championship contention. The former lightweight champion had experienced similar motivation years earlier when the birth of his daughter, Tayla, fueled his rise to UFC gold.Ahead of his rematch against Michael Chandler at UFC 309 in New York, Oliveira claimed that he found renewed purpose. Despite the challenges of training while adjusting to life with a newborn, he remained focused and grateful for the support of his partner, Vitoria.Speaking in an interview with the UFC, he said:“Vitoria is a great mother. She let me sleep, she didn’t call me. Her mother helped her a little, my mother as well, so I could rest. But I heard [Dominic] crying, I wanted to get up and carry him. I am very attached to my children, so I wanted to be close. When I went to [the] gym, I called to know about him. But I keep focused, training. Vitoria is an excellent mother, she didn’t call me at night, she didn’t ask me anything. She is a great mother, she let me train. Whenever she could, she took Dominic with us. Tayla was also with me, so it was nice.”