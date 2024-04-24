“As long as it’s in Atlanta, it doesn’t matter” - Fans predict who they want to see Demetrious Johnson face next

It doesn't matter who it's against, ONE Championship fans are just eager to see pound-for-pound great and reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson back inside the Circle.

Johnson's last appearance came at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 10, 2023. Headlining the promotion's first-ever event in the United States, 'Mighty Mouse' scored a decisive unanimous decision over Adriano Moraes, closing out their iconic trilogy and retaining his 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold.

With ONE heading back to the States later this year, could we see 'DJ' back in action before the end of 2024?

"Just another day in the office for the GOAT. Who do you want to see Demetrious Johnson defend the flyweight MMA crown against NEXT?"

ONE fans offered their thoughts on who Johnson could mix it up with, many of them suggesting a scrap with flyweight submission grappling world titleholder Mikey Musumeci.

"Mikey in a mixed rules fight."

"Grappling with Mikey"

"@reecelightning91 vs. @mighty surely!"

"As long as it's in Atlanta it doesn't matter."

Another believes a fight with former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks could be an intriguing matchup for Johnson's next fight.

"He could defend against [Jarred] Brooks moving up."

"DJ already fought Morales thrice, hmmm I think “Little Piranha” @yw0209c4 deserves the next shot with his small win streak!"

"@dannykingad."

Who do you want to see 'DJ' go toe-to-toe with inside the Circle?

Jarred Brooks dreams of facing Demetrious Johnson in front of a sold-out crowd in the U.S.

Sharing his thoughts on a potential fight with Demetrious Johnson, 'The Monkey God' truly believes that he and the multi-time world champion could sell out any arena in the United States.

Brooks said in an interview with Fightwave:

“That's a fight that I feel like would sell the sh*t out of any stadium in the U.S., Jared Brooks versus Demetrious Johnson, American versus American, exactly what ONE needs to really make that global push.”

Watch the interview below:

Brooks is coming off an unfortunate DQ loss to Joshua Pacio at ONE 166 in Qatar, surrendering the ONE strawweight MMA world title in the process. Could we see the American grappling machine move up a weight class for a super fight with one of the greatest mixed martial arts of all time?