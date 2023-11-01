“As if he needed to be more terrifying” - Alex Pereira and Glover Teixeira’s Halloween-inspired training session leaves fans terrified

Former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira is gearing up to take on former 205-pound champion Jiri Prochazka for the vacant light heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 295. The penultimate UFC PPV event of 2023 is scheduled for November 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

However, Pereira's recent preparation isn't your typical training routine. 'Poatan' recently participated in an unconventional Halloween-themed training session alongside former light heavyweight veteran Glover Teixeira.

Alex Pereira's Halloween-themed training video provoked a variety of responses from fans.

"does he not know that he's scary without a mask or a costume"

"Most unintentionally funny human being"

"This might be the scariest clown I've seen, left hand is more dangerous than chainsaw 🤣😵"

"As if he needed to be more terrifying"

"Glover being In a shark costume throws off the spookyness of it though 😂"

"Now I’m definitely scared of clowns 👀"

"Alex Pereira is becoming the most likeable guy in the UFC"

"Pereira in a Halloween costume isnt scary until you know whos behind it"

Henry Cejudo puts forward idea of Alex Pereira avenging Glover Teixeira's loss to Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295

Alex Pereira is fresh off a challenging victory against former champ Jan Blachowicz in his first 205-pound division bout at UFC 291. He is now venturing into this division once again. In just his seventh UFC appearance, 'Poatan' is aiming to secure a title in a second division as he prepares to face Jiri Prochazka in the upcoming weeks.

Meanwhile, Prochazka is making his return following a hard-fought victory against Glover Teixeira at UFC 275 in June 2022, where he secured the UFC light heavyweight title. Unfortunately, a severe shoulder injury forced 'Denisa' to relinquish the belt, putting a hold on a scheduled rematch.

Former UFC two-division champion Henry Cejudo has offered his insight on the fight, suggesting that it presents a major opportunity for Alex Pereira to avenge on behalf of his friend and mentor, Glover Teixeira.

In a video on his YouTube channel in September, Cejudo stated:

"Now you have Jiri vs. Pereira. The storyline for this whole situation is, Jiri Prochazka beat Glover Teixeira, is this revenge for Alex Pereira for his teammate, for his mentor that he really wants to take out?"

He added:

"Prochazka has a different style of fighting that, there's a belief in him that makes him dangerous. But is a guy Pereira stays disciplined, and he chops that lead leg of a guy like Jiri. Brings in that lead hook, presses, and is able to hurt him because Jiri does get hit a lot. If Pereira does win, he wins by knockout."

Check out Cejudo's comments below: