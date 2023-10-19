"Ask him his thoughts on women fighting in the UFC" - Fans bombard Nina-Marie Daniele with wild reactions for Sharabutdin Magomedov interview

Sharabutdin Magomedov is undoubtedly one of the most exciting prospects to have signed with the UFC in recent years. The 29-year-old Dagestan native is set to make his promotional debut against Bruno Silva in a middleweight contest at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

The undefeated kickboxing maestro boasts a perfect 11-0 record, with 10 of those wins coming by way of knockout. Magomedov is coming off an incredible eight-second knockout over Kushal Vyas at Thailand Fighting Championship in December 2022. Given his record and reputation as a fighter, many are unsurprisingly looking forward to seeing him in action.

As part of his pre-fight media duties, Sharabutdin Magomedov spoke to influencer Nina-Marie Daniele during an interview. She recently posted a photo of them during the interview on X and wrote:

"Sharabutdin Magomedov is coming for the gold! The Pirate makes his highly anticipated UFC debut this Saturday at UFC 294."

Given that 'Shara Bullet' has quite a reputation back home and has caused controversy in the past, fans promptly flocked to the tweet's comments section to react to Nina-Marie Daniele's post.

When Sharabutdin Magomedov got into an altercation with someone over public display of affection

Sharabutdin Magomedov signed a multi-fight deal with the UFC late last year and is expected to bring serious violence to the octagon. While 'Shara Bullet' is undoubtedly a debutant to look out for, the promotion may have its hands full with a hot-headed kickboxer like Magomedov.

As mentioned, Magomedov has earned himself quite a reputation in Dagestan and is known for losing his temper at the drop of a hat. In June 2022, Magomedov got into serious trouble after brutally attacking a man for kissing his partner in public.

Magomedov was standing behind the couple on an elevator in a mall when he saw them engage in a public display of affection. He was seemingly offended by the man's actions and initiated the altercation by confronting him about it.

Soon after the elevator reached the bottom, the man lashed out at Magomedov, and a brawl ensued. After 'Shara Bullet' attacked the individual, several bystanders rushed in and tried to separate the two. A video of the incident showed Magomedov viciously knocking the man out and stomping on his head.

Magomedov was reportedly charged with hooliganism and disturbing public order.

