Sharaputdin Magomedov, the prospective UFC middleweight, found himself in hot water yet again, this time for striking an individual at a grappling tournament. The first time Magomedov made the news was in June 2022 when he beat up a man for sharing an intimate moment with a woman at a mall in Makhachkala.

This last weekend at the ADCC Bangkok open, Sharaputdin Magomedov was submitted via heel hook by Jakub Bilko. Following the tap, Magomedov seemed to have lost his cool and kicked Bilko on his bottom. Following the video being circulated online, there was a huge outcry and calls for the Dagestani fighter to be disqualified or banned from competing in future events.

Check out the video of Sharaputdin Magomedov kicking Jakub Bilko:

However, many fans and those with 'insider knowledge' claim that Sharaputdin Magomedov had an injured knee going into the bout. Some are making the argument that Magomedov told Jakub Bilko about his injuries and requested that he not attempt heel hooks or knee-bars.

There is quite a bit of speculation going on, on Reddit at the moment, where Jakub Bilko himself started a thread discussing the events that unfolded. Here's what Bilko said about the whole thing:

"Hey! So he was trying to explain something to me in Russian before the event. I don't speak russian so I said I can't understand what he's talking about, I thought I was being threatened. That was our only interaction, how can I agree to something if I can't understand? Got some of my dudes to translate because I thought there was some beef there. Turned out that he was afraid of getting injured, i said "ah, ok" but never said I wouldn't play my game with this guy. Even if it was worded in a straightforward way, I still wouldn't agree to that. It's just bizarre."

While many condemned the Dagestani fighter's actions, some actually took his side. A user with the handle 'cutthroatcombat' posted the following:

"People don't even know the backstory. They shook before hand that they would not attempt heel hooks and knee bars due to this guy having a bad knee. The other guy did not keep his promise."

What was Sharaputdin Magomedov's side of the story?

To provide more context to the above story about Magomedov's public meltdown, we need to look at the UFC middleweight prospect's side of the story. His story made the rounds in a Telegram channel, where the Dagestani went into details about the incident.

Here's what Sharaputdin Magomedov said:

"I originally signed up for the blue belt [division], but they threw me into the black [belt division]. I agreed to fight. I agreed with him [that there would be no] heel hooks, without [inflicting] any pain on my legs. I warned him three time, and he said 'yes'. When we started fighting, he immediately fell on his back [and] he immediately began to [attack my legs]. I got mad about it."

