While the fight isn’t official yet, current rumours suggest that unbeaten middleweight prospect Sharaputdin Magomedov will be making his UFC debut at UFC 294 in October.

According to the rumours, ‘Shara Bullet’ will face off with veteran Derek Brunson.

Sharaputdin Magomedov will make his UFC debut on UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi against Derek Brunson BREAKING NEWSSharaputdin Magomedov will make his UFC debut on UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi against Derek Brunson 🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨Sharaputdin Magomedov will make his UFC debut on UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi against Derek Brunson 🔥 https://t.co/NazXBMDLt1

However, months before his UFC debut, Magomedov has come under the spotlight for a seemingly unsavoury incident at this weekend’s ADCC Bangkok grappling event.

Video footage of ‘Shara Bullet’ grappling against Jakub Bilko was posted to Reddit by Bilko under the title “Did ADCC Bangkok last Saturday, literally got my a** kicked” before being shared to Twitter shortly after.

The video shows Bilko locking up a heel hook on Magomedov, who then appears to tap out. However, once the hold is released, the UFC fighter then reacts angrily, seemingly denying tapping, before kicking the downed Bilko out of apparent frustration.

Jack Slack @JackSlackMMA That middleweight everyone is trying to hype got heel hooked and threw a tantrum last weekend That middleweight everyone is trying to hype got heel hooked and threw a tantrum last weekend https://t.co/VIWnMKq7C3

It has been reported that Magomedov was subsequently disqualified from the event, although this has not been ratified. Unsurprisingly, though, this behaviour hasn’t garnered the best reaction from fans online, with many reacting with scorn.

One Reddit user labelled ‘Shara Bullet’ a “d*ckhead”, while another called him a “pos”.

Meanwhile, fans on Twitter were no kinder to the UFC newcomer.

This is not the first time that Sharaputdin Magomedov has found himself embroiled in controversy. 2022 saw him go viral for apparently assaulting a man in a public place after he kissed his girlfriend, offending the fighter.

Matysek @Matysek88 One of my favorite prospects Sharaputdin Magomedov in big trouble. Apparently he was offended that the guy standing in front of him was kissing his girlfriend One of my favorite prospects Sharaputdin Magomedov in big trouble. Apparently he was offended that the guy standing in front of him was kissing his girlfriend https://t.co/nQndpHodFV

Sharaputdin Magomedov UFC: What kind of MMA record does ‘Shara Bullet’ have?

Despite his controversial history, Sharaputdin Magomedov looks like a solid prospect in the middleweight division.

According to Sherdog, the native of Russia boasts an undefeated MMA record of 11-0, and has only gone the distance once, finishing his other ten opponents via KO or TKO.

He also holds an amateur record of 5-0, although these fights actually came after he made his professional debut in 2017.

MMA Mania @mmamania Sharaputdin Magomedov (17-0) has signed with the UFC, per ESPN via Ali Abdelaziz Sharaputdin Magomedov (17-0) has signed with the UFC, per ESPN via Ali Abdelaziz https://t.co/rpu96d0V9B

It is worth noting that none of his opponents have any experience in the UFC, meaning it’s hard to guess how he will fare if he does indeed face Derek Brunson later this year.

Brunson last fought at UFC 285, losing to highly-rated prospect Dricus du Plessis via TKO. Following the fight, Brunson was rumoured to be considering retirement, although a report in April suggested this was not the case. He remains ranked at No.8 in the middleweight division.

