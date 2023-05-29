While the fight isn’t official yet, current rumours suggest that unbeaten middleweight prospect Sharaputdin Magomedov will be making his UFC debut at UFC 294 in October.
According to the rumours, ‘Shara Bullet’ will face off with veteran Derek Brunson.
However, months before his UFC debut, Magomedov has come under the spotlight for a seemingly unsavoury incident at this weekend’s ADCC Bangkok grappling event.
Video footage of ‘Shara Bullet’ grappling against Jakub Bilko was posted to Reddit by Bilko under the title “Did ADCC Bangkok last Saturday, literally got my a** kicked” before being shared to Twitter shortly after.
The video shows Bilko locking up a heel hook on Magomedov, who then appears to tap out. However, once the hold is released, the UFC fighter then reacts angrily, seemingly denying tapping, before kicking the downed Bilko out of apparent frustration.
It has been reported that Magomedov was subsequently disqualified from the event, although this has not been ratified. Unsurprisingly, though, this behaviour hasn’t garnered the best reaction from fans online, with many reacting with scorn.
One Reddit user labelled ‘Shara Bullet’ a “d*ckhead”, while another called him a “pos”.
Meanwhile, fans on Twitter were no kinder to the UFC newcomer.
This is not the first time that Sharaputdin Magomedov has found himself embroiled in controversy. 2022 saw him go viral for apparently assaulting a man in a public place after he kissed his girlfriend, offending the fighter.
Sharaputdin Magomedov UFC: What kind of MMA record does ‘Shara Bullet’ have?
Despite his controversial history, Sharaputdin Magomedov looks like a solid prospect in the middleweight division.
According to Sherdog, the native of Russia boasts an undefeated MMA record of 11-0, and has only gone the distance once, finishing his other ten opponents via KO or TKO.
He also holds an amateur record of 5-0, although these fights actually came after he made his professional debut in 2017.
It is worth noting that none of his opponents have any experience in the UFC, meaning it’s hard to guess how he will fare if he does indeed face Derek Brunson later this year.
Brunson last fought at UFC 285, losing to highly-rated prospect Dricus du Plessis via TKO. Following the fight, Brunson was rumoured to be considering retirement, although a report in April suggested this was not the case. He remains ranked at No.8 in the middleweight division.