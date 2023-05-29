One of the UFC's newest signings Sharaputdin Magomedov enjoys the reputation of being a fiery fighter. However, in one instance, Magomedov employed his fearsome skills outside the cage too.

On June 9, 2022, Magomedov was in a public place using an escalator when a couple in front of him started kissing and was intimate with each other. Magomedov took offence with the man's actions and got into an argument with him. The argument escalated to a point where the man landed a right hook on Magomedov and the two got into a violent scuffle.

The two men continued to fight for almost a minute before being separated. However, the brawl didn't end there as the man went out and came back accompanied by other people. Magomedov caught him by surprise with a strike to the face that floored him.

The two men did not make any formal complaints to the police and Magomedov was only apprehended before reaching an agreement with the man he fought with. The two were charged with hooliganism and public order violation.

Sharaputdin Magomedov stated in a later interview that cultural norms must be respected in public. He hails from Makhachkala, Russia where the population is predominantly Muslim.

"The situation must be understood, in Makhachkala there are unwritten laws, a kind of moral code of our own. In Moscow it is common [to mean a couple who kissed before], but for us it is unacceptable. I couldn't keep quiet."

Magomedov also admitted that his final stomp on the man was unnecessary.

"If it was a tourist or a foreign person then you could just ask him to stop. I just wanted to tell him that he was not behaving properly but I was unable to convey my message. He took it wrong, there is also a matter of pride – he hit me. It was unexpected, I suggested we talk about it – but he hit me. My last blow was definitely not necessary."

Sharaputdin Magomedov set to debut in the UFC

Sharaputdin Magomedov signed with the UFC last year and was hyped by Ali Abdelaziz.

Ali Abdelaziz's agency Dominance MMA houses the world's leading mixed martial artists such as lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, Justin Gaethje, and Kamaru Usman amongst others. Abdelaziz signed Magomedov to his management and tweeted about him in December, 2022.

Sharaputdin Magomedov is now reportedly set to make his debut at UFC 294 against Derek Brunson in a middleweight bout. The fight is yet to be confirmed by the UFC.

