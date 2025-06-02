"Aspinall beating Jon Jones" - Fans school Dillon Danis with perfect Dommaraju Gukesh defeating Magnus Carlsen

Brazilian jiu-jitsu expert Dillon Dannis got schooled after he asked fans to explain Dommaraju Gukesh's win against Magnus Carlsen in MMA terms. Fight fans hilariously pointed to the Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall saga as a prime example.

India's Gukesh became the youngest chess Grandmaster in 2019 as a 12-year-old. He secured his first-ever win in classical chess against the legendary player Carlsen at Norway Chess 2025. Magnus was visibly frustrated by this defeat and was seen slamming the desk after losing to the Indian prodigy.

In the MMA world, Jones is expected to compete against interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall in a title unification bout. Many fans believe that Aspinall would be able to defeat 'Bones' due to his exceptional skill level and age advantage. However, as of now, there has been no official announcement from the UFC regarding this matchup.

Danis shared a post on X, asking his followers to explain the clip showing Gukesh's win in MMA terms. As a result, fans came up with several examples to help Danis understand.

Check out the post below:

The post sparked fan reactions on the platform, with one individual commenting:

"The perfect example- [Tom] Aspinall beating Jon Jones."

Others commented:

"Khabib [Nurmagomedov] beating Conor [McGregor.]"

"Rose Namajunas submitting Tom Aspinall."

"A 115-pound ninth grader beat you in MMA 1000 times in a row. Roll that into a single match with Magnus taking the L."

"Leon [Edwards] finishing Kamaru [Usman] with the head kick."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @dillondanis on X]

Jon Jones teases Tom Aspinall fight announcement with cryptic message

Jon Jones was recently questioned about his long-awaited bout against Tom Aspinall, and Jones responded by sharing a cryptic message. 'Bones' said that he and Aspinall are in agreement to wait for the UFC to make the announcements and further stated that he is legally required to maintain confidence.

"The UFC, Tom, and I have got a lot of stuff happening behind the scenes. They are one of the biggest organizations in sports, and right now, Tom and I have agreed to wait for the UFC to make their announcements. So, I legally can't really talk about it."

Check out Jon Jones' comments below:

