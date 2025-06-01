"Wait for the UFC to make their announcements" - Jon Jones teases behind-the-scenes developments with Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones has not entered the octagon since last November when he defeated Stipe Miocic via third-round TKO at UFC 309 to defend his heavyweight title for the first time. 'Bones' has faced online criticism from fans who have suggested that he does not want to face interim champion Tom Aspinall.

There have been calls for Jones to be stripped of his title. The latter recently weighed in on the potential Aspinall matchup, revealing that things are happening behind the scenes. Championship Rounds shared his comments on X via a post. Jones said:

"The UFC, I and Tom, we all got a lot of stuff happening behind the scenes... Right now, Tom and I have agreed to wait for the UFC to make their announcements. So I legally can't really talk about it."

Check out Jon Jones' comments below:

While fans have grown impatient of waiting for the title unification matchup, it has been just over six months since Jones' last bout. If the two are to clash, the expectation has always been that the fight would take place when the UFC makes its annual trip to Madison Square Garden in November.

Jon Jones takes jab at viral petition to strip him of heavyweight title

An online petition for Jon Jones to be stripped of the UFC heavyweight title has garnered over 175,000 signatures. 'Bones' recently took to X to weigh in on his seminar in Phuket, Thailand, while taking a jab at the aforementioned petition, writing:

"Just wrapped up the biggest seminar in Phuket history 🙌🏾🔥 Half the crowd flew in from the UK—how wild is that?! 🇬🇧💥 Massive shoutout to my guy Tom for all the free promo… Couldn’t have done it without you 😎 Seriously though, I’m beyond grateful for this brand new UK following."

Jones added:

"You guys showed up with so much love and energy, and I felt every bit of it. Let’s keep this momentum going—make sure to sign that petition today, we’re pushing 200k! How exciting 🤗📝"

Check out Jon Jones' post below:

Regardless of the signatures garnered by the petition, it is unlikely that the promotion will strip Jones. In all likelihood, the UFC and 'Bones' are on the same page, allowing the hype for the matchup to build while waiting to make an official announcement.

