"At this point, I don’t know what to believe" - Fans react as Michael Chandler shares 'fact of the day' featuring Conor McGregor

UFC action man Michael Chandler just gave a rather cryptic message to the fans to put them at ease regarding the rumors of his fight with Conor McGregor getting scrapped. Without saying a definite yes or no on whether the bout will get scrapped, 'Iron' simply reminded everyone that neither he nor 'The Notorious' has ever pulled out of a fight late.

Chandler posted this as a fact on X, saying:

"#mmafactoftheday - Amount of times these fighters have pulled out of fights in their entire careers. @TheNotoriousMMA - 0 @MikeChandlerMMA - 0"

Chandler is quite right about this, though we must mention that McGregor's second fight with Nate Diaz, which was originally set for UFC 200, has been postponed to a later date due to the Irishman not showing up for the presser.

Other than this, McGregor has always shown up in the UFC to fight. The only other time he had to pull out was during his Cage Warrior days - a bout with Jim Alers in 2012.

Fans, reacting in various ways, with an X user named @gglimpes23 saying:

"At this point, I don’t know what to believe…"

@TheCSMatrixer said something interesting:

"Chandler, tell us all whats going on. We promise if you tell us that the fight is on that we will make this the biggest PPV of all time. I know you dont get PPV points, but comimg from Bellator to headlining the biggest PPV card is a serious accomplishment man. Think about it😅"

Kevin Holland posted a hilarious photo to describe uncertainty of the Michael Chandler vs Conor McGregor fight ever happening

Perhaps the best comment to describe the long wait and recent uncertainty of the McGregor-Chandler bout is none other than the UFC's resident funny guy, middleweight striker Kevin Holland.

'Big Mouth', as UFC president Dana White once called him, posted an edited photo of Chandler, suggesting he'd be old and gray by the time the McGregor fight happens.

Putting out the photo on Instagram, Holland wrote:

"Chandler “I almost fought Conor Mcgregor”...Im a chandler fan just saying!!"