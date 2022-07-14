"Ate Diaz" - Fans go on a riot in the comments section of Nate Diaz's hilariously morphed photo posted by Belal Muhammad

Belal Muhammad recently poked fun at Nate Diaz by posting a morphed picture of the Stockton native on Twitter.

In the caption, 'Remember the Name' jokingly suggested a scenario where Diaz was preparing to move up to heavyweight to fight UFC champion Francis Ngannou.

Check out the tweet below:

Belal Muhammad @bullyb170 Imagine Nate bulking to fight Francis Imagine Nate bulking to fight Francis 😂 https://t.co/lQ97YGME1K

MMA fans also jumped in on the fun and made their own jokes about the morphed picture in the comments. One Twitter user responded by saying:

"Ate Diaz."

Some said that the 37-year-old looked like his elder brother Nick Diaz.

A few more comments on the morphed photograph can be seen below.

This is not the first time Muhammad has made jokes about Diaz. Earlier in January, 'Remember the Name' posted a picture of himself and the Stockton native edited on the 'Spiderman: No Way Home' poster.

Nate Diaz names Francis Ngannou and Israel Adesanya as the only "worthy opponents"

The story behind Belal Muhammad's post is linked to Diaz's recent appearance on Ariel Helwani's show The MMA Hour.

During the conversation, the 37-year-old stated that the UFC currently has no opponent worth his time:

"Listen, there's nobody in the organization that I wanna fight. Nobody's f**king any good... I don't want to fight no new guys that haven't been knocked out and slept all over the place for one."

Furthermore, Diaz believes only Francis Ngannou and Israel Adesanya are worthy opponents, but he won't fight them out of respect:

"And then for two, I said the only worthy opponents they have here for me is f*****g Francis Ngannou or [Israel] Adesanya. With all due respect, because I don't even want beef... I don't want to fight those guys. I like those guys a lot, you know what I'm saying? But if I'm going to fight anybody, it's going to be somebody who's done something great like those f*****s."

Watch the full conversation between Nate Diaz and Ariel Helwani below:

Diaz has only one fight left on his UFC contract. The 37-year-old has gone on record multiple times asking the promotion to get him a fight.

As of yet, nothing seems to be in the works for the Stockton native.

