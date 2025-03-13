Atomweight kickboxing queen Phetjeeja says winning all that matters vs. Kana in Japan: “This belt must stay in Thailand’

Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom is determined to keep her 26 pounds of gold in Thailand.

On Sunday, March 23, 'The Queen' will put her ONE atomweight kickboxing world championship on the line against Japanese superstar Kana Morimoto when ONE heads to the Saitama Super Arena for ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang—the promotion's biggest fight card of 2025.

Phetjeeja will go into enemy territory when she faces Kana, a native of 'The Land of the Rising Sun' and a former K-1 flyweight champion.

Still, the Thai has no intention of letting her belt go and has even vowed to keep the crown not just with her but with the people of Thailand. Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, she said:

"To fans around the world, This time, I will do my best to make sure I win. I want to come back and do my best for the fans who are waiting to watch. I will defend this belt. This belt must stay in Thailand."

Phetjeeja puts her perfect record and her gold on the line against Kana at ONE 172

Thus far, Phetjeea is perfect under the ONE Championship banner, including four highlight-reel knockouts in "The Art of Eight Limbs."

In late 2023, 'The Queen' made her kickboxing debut and immediately made her mark, defeating Anissa Meksen to capture the ONE interim atomweight Muay Thai world title.

Three months later, she bested Janet Todd to turn her interim title into undisputed gold. Now, she'll face one of Japan's most celebrated athletes as Kana looks to add a ONE world title to her collection of gold.

Will the four-time K-1 champion hand Phetjeeja her first loss on martial arts' biggest global stage, or will 'The Queen' prove once again that she is one of the best pound-for-pound strikers in women's combat sports?

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

