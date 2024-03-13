Atomweight submission grappling queen Danielle Kelly can’t wait to return to action

Submission grappling is quickly growing in popularity in the mainstream thanks to the efforts of ONE Championship giving it time to shine over the past few years.

Among the most recognizable names and faces in the sport is that of Danielle Kelly.

The reigning ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion has consistently put on show-stopping performances ever since she debuted in March 2022 against Mei Yamaguchi and despite their contest having ended in a draw due to the time expiring, Kelly earned a performance bonus.

Following the Yamaguchi bout, the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania grappler racked up three straight victories which saw her receive another performance bonus against Mariia Molchanova.

In her last bout, fans saw the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belter get her revenge on longtime rival Jessa Khan at ONE Fight Night 14 last September in an electric chess match that saw the latter gain control of Kelly’s back before making a costly error.

Kelly is chomping at the bit to compete again and took to Instagram in the hopes of getting a match booked soon:

“Just me patiently waiting for the next 🥹👉🏼👈🏼 I’m able to focus on recovery and study details in matches but watching all my friends compete makes me want to soon!!!”

Danielle Kelly reveals next ideal opponent

With the 28-year-old standing on top of the division, Kelly recently floated an opponent for herself that had fans buzzing about their potential matchup, fellow submission grappling star Tammi Musumeci.

Musumeci recently won gold at the World IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu No-Gi Championship 2023, and her brother, ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci, and Kelly both believe that the time is right for them to finally meet each other in a strawweight submission grappling world championship match.