“First ever two-division grappling champion” - Danielle Kelly eyes strawweight super fight against BJJ world champ Tammi Musumeci

Reigning ONE women's atomweight submission grappling world champion Danielle Kelly recently threw down the gauntlet on fellow ONE submission grappling athlete, Tammi Musumeci.

Musumeci, who is the older sister of dominant ONE flyweight submission grappling king Mikey Musumeci, recently added more gold to her growing collection by winning the 2023 IBJJF No-Gi world title. This was her sixth BJJ world title.

Kelly has had a history with Musumeci and would want to avenge her loss to her, this time with gold on the line.

Kelly posted a story on her Instagram account:

Danielle Kelly's Instagram story

It's been two years since Kelly and Musumeci locked horns on the mats. Since their last meeting, both athletes have significantly elevated their respective games. Another bout between the two would not only be exciting to see - but a wildly different one from their previous encounter.

Tammi Musumeci is willing to rematch Danielle Kelly inside the Circle

When she made her ONE debut back in March, Tammi Musumeci sat down with South China Morning Post for an interview. One of the more interesting bits of the conversation was when the older Musumeci expressed her interest in fighting Kelly again. This time, for gold.

Musumeci also said that she would be very much open to taking on the newly crowned submission grappling world champion.

“I fought Danielle Kelly a year ago, and I heard she wants to fight me, so I’d be down for that. I could definitely make 115 lbs. I’ve made 115lbs in Jiu-Jitsu, and that’s where you literally weigh in and then you fight right after.”

Watch the full interview here:

Kelly and Musumeci squared off under the Who’s Number One (WNO) banner in 2021. Musumeci scored an armlock victory in their first meeting. Whether a rematch can be made or which weight class it's going to be is still yet to be determined.