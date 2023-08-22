FREE FULL FIGHT: Danielle Kelly’s impressive ONE Championship debut against Mei Yamaguchi

Danielle Kelly has evolved into one of the biggest superstars on the ONE Championship roster, showcasing constant improvement with each passing appearance thus far.

Before gaining a two-match win streak on the global stage, Kelly debuted in the promotion against Mei Yamaguchi at ONE X in March 2022. After 12 minutes of action, Kelly and Yamaguchi’s action-packed submission grappling duel ended in a draw. Although both women did not leave the ring victorious, it set the ground for more female grappling megastars to ply their trade at ONE Championship.

Apart from that, Kelly was awarded a US$50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship for a submission-hunting strategy against the world-renowned grappling-based MMA superstar.

ONE recently honored the American’s performance against Yamaguchi by posting the entire match on YouTube with a caption that read:

“Before American BJJ star Danielle Kelly battles Cambodian-American rival Jessa Khan for the inaugural ONE Women's Atomweight Submission Grappling World Title at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video, relive her showdown with Japanese MMA veteran Mei Yamaguchi in 2022!”

After competing against Mei Yamaguchi, Danielle Kelly secured wins against Mariia Molchanova and Ayaka Miura.

Kelly’s superstar status led to a dream matchup for the inaugural atomweight submission grappling world title match, scheduled for ONE Fight Night 14 in U.S. primetime on Friday, September 29.

Kelly’s upcoming opponent will be old foe and promotional newcomer Jessa Khan. In February 2021, Kelly and Khan crossed paths, with the latter emerging victorious by decision. The American rising superstar now looks to avenge the loss next month.

Danielle Kelly vs. Jessa Khan is one of three world title bouts scheduled for ONE Fight Night 14, which goes down inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The September 29 event can be watched live and for free by active North American Amazon Prime Video subscribers.