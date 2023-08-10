ONE Fight Night 14: Mikey Musumeci expects an ‘insane’ battle between Danielle Kelly and Jessa Khan

Mikey Musumeci feels the inaugural atomweight submission grappling world title matchup between fan-favorite Danielle Kelly and Jessa Khan is going to be fireworks from start to finish.

The ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion is a fan of both female superstars, having crossed paths at several events throughout the United States.

With the pair set to clash at ONE Fight Night 14 in U.S. primetime on Friday, September 29, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ knows the Singapore-based promotion has put two of the very best competitors on the planet to vie for the biggest prize in the sport.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Mikey Musumeci shared:

“Danielle Kelly and Jessa are both amazing, and I think their match is going to be insane.”

Both women, of course, are examples of the all-attacking approach of the submission grappling realm. They instantly turn up the heat whenever they’re on the mats, hunting for submissions, trying to win sprawls, and making it exciting for fans that aren’t too ardent about battles on the canvas.

Moreover, they’re no strangers to one another either. Khan picked a decision win over Danielle Kelly when they crossed paths in Austin, Texas, in February 2021.

The Cambodian-American superstar threw the kitchen sink at the Silver Fox BJJ representative throughout the tie, attempting for guillotines, kneebars, and armbars.

Kelly, for her part, did well to minimize her rival’s onslaught. However, her tactics only came second best to the ruthlessness Khan brought to the mats.

If their past duel is anything to go by, fans will surely be in for a treat when they battle for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling gold at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video membership can catch the entire bill live and for free.