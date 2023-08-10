Mikey Musumeci says sister Tammi would be ready to face winner of Danielle Kelly-Jessa Khan

As one of two submission grappling world champions under the ONE Championship banner, Mikey Musumeci has taken pride in representing the sport that he has dedicated his life to.

Securing his third consecutive title defense at ONE Fight Night 13, where he submitted Jarred Brooks, the champ has paved the way for others to follow.

One competitor that hopes to follow in his footsteps is his elder sister Tammi Musumeci who joined the submission grappling roster of the promotion hoping to create history for herself.

In the coming weeks, the first ever female ONE submission grappling world champion will be crowned when Danielle Kelly and Jessa Khan meet at ONE Fight Night 14 on Friday, September 29.

Competing for the inaugural ONE atomweight divisional strap, only one woman can leave the Singapore Indoor Stadium next month with the 26-pound gold.

Whilst she may not get a shot to become the inaugural champion, that hasn’t taken any of Tammi Musumeci’s focus away to one day claim that title and prove herself as the best female grappler in ONE Championship.

In an interview with the promotion, Mikey Musumeci gave his thoughts on the match-up that will crown a new world champion to represent the sport alongside him, pointing out that his sister will be waiting in the wings for the victor.

He said:

“I think it's going to be a super technical match, but I think my sister is ready to take the belt.”

North American viewers relive all the action from ONE Fight Night 13 and catch ONE Fight Night 14 live and free via Prime Video with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.