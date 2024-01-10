Auckland Court hands out punishment to UFC star Israel Adesanya in highly publicized drunk driving case

Israel Adesanya has escaped jail time but received a driving ban and other penalties after pleading guilty to a drunk driving charge in Auckland, New Zealand. The highly publicized case stemmed from an August 2023 traffic stop. 'The Last Stylebender' was found to have a blood alcohol level of 87mg/100ml, exceeding the legal limit of 50mg/100ml.

While facing the possibility of three months imprisonment and a hefty fine, Adesanya's lawyer argued that jail time would significantly impact his career. Moreover, Adesanya himself expressed remorse for his actions.

The court ultimately granted Adesanya a discharge without conviction. However, he received a six-month driving disqualification, a $1,500 donation to an accredited drink-drive charity, and mandatory enrollment in a stop-drink-drive program.

Israel Adesanya opens up about UFC 293 disappointment

Israel Adesanya has shed light on his underwhelming performance against Sean Strickland at UFC 293 last September, attributing his defeat to a cautious game plan advised by his coach, Eugene Bareman.

The highly anticipated grudge match saw Strickland, a significant underdog, outclass Adesanya, leaving fans baffled. Now, in a recent YouTube video on his channel, Adesanya reveals a glimpse into his mindset during the fight, particularly in the latter rounds:

"I never lost hope, I went back to the corner, I was like right, whatever it was round three or round four, I was like right we go this round, we must go this round. Even when I asked Eugene [Bareman] in the fifth round.....and I said should I just go? And he's like nah nah let's be tactical. I kinda was like f**k it let's go, If I die I die, like go out on your shield."

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below (13:58):

Despite his fighting spirit, Adesanya adhered to Bareman's guidance, resulting in a decisive loss. This strategic approach, seemingly crafted to counter Strickland's expected tactics, backfired, allowing the American to execute his plan flawlessly.

The loss marked a significant setback for the Kiwi fighter, who had previously dominated the middleweight division with five successful title defenses. Since then, he has announced a well-deserved break from competition, having fought four times in a grueling 14-month period. While rumors of retirement swirled, the former champ has dispelled them, assuring fans that he will be back in the octagon soon.