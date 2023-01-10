Aung La N Sang believes he can finish tough Gilberto Galvao

'The Burmese Python' Aung La N Sang is confident he can earn two stoppage wins in a row. The former two-division world champion is fresh off of a TKO win over Japan's Yushin Okami, and he's looking to do it again at ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video.

On January 13, live on Amazon Prime Video, Aung La N Sang is set to face Brazil's Gilberto Galvao. 'Giba' is a submission specialist, but 'The Burmese Python' will be working for a finish of his own come fight night.

Speaking to ONE in an interview, Aung La explained:

"If you watch any of my fights, I’m always looking for the finish. I want to get the finish and I’m going to work hard to get the finish."

Whether it is by submission or knockout, Aung La is happy to give the fans what they want:

"Fans don’t want to see fights [won] by points, they want to see finishes and they want to see great skills, and that’s what I feel like I’m gonna bring to the table in this fight."

ONE Fight Night 6 will be live and free to watch for North American fans with a Prime Video subscription. At the event, Aung La N Sang wants to take a step closer to earning a shot at the middleweight throne.

Aung La N Sang seeking the middleweight crown

Former two-division world champion 'The Burmese Python' is still hungry to earn a world title in ONE Championship. With every win, he is taking a step closer to getting a shot against middleweight king Reinier de Ridder.

After a stoppage against MMA veteran Yushin Okami, Aung La will look to add another victory on January 13. But the 37-year-old MMA star knows he still needs a few more until he can fight for the crown.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Aung La explained:

“It’s gonna take a year I think, I have a feeling that it’s gonna take a year. I had that run in me and I know it’s gonna happen.”

Watch the full interview below:

