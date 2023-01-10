Fans react to Aung La N Sang and Brandon Vera’s crazy back-and-forth war

At ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video, Aung La N Sang will return to the circle to try and keep his momentum pushing forward. Facing a late replacement in Gilberto Galvao, the former double champion has a chance to produce back-to-back wins for the first time since 2019.

With his return on January 13, what better time than now to reflect on the legendary run that saw ‘The Burmese Python’ become the ONE middleweight and light heavyweight champion.

At ONE: Century Part II, Aung La defended his ONE light heavyweight world title against then-heavyweight titleholder Brandon Vera. With one of his best performances inside the circle, Aung La stopped Vera in the second round in front of the crowd in Tokyo, Japan.

On Instagram, ONE Championship shared a clip from their fight to get fans excited for the return of Aung La N Sang:

“Taking turns 😳 Aung La N Sang returns to action against Gilberto Galvao at ONE Fight Night 6 on January 13! 👊”

Fans reacted in the comments below after the clip showed Aung La and Brandon Vera exchange spinning elbows:

The man himself, @brandonthetruthvera, wrote:

“I still hear this shot every time I see it!!!! 😮😮😂😂😂”

@steelwizard_97:

“You spin me right 'round, baby, right 'round... 🎶 😂”

@t_for_tremendous:

“That was such a great fight. Welcome back @aunglansang !! We've missed you 💪🏻”

Aung La N Sang happy to be back in action on short notice to kick off 2023

On January 13, former double champion Aung La N Sang will look to continue his current run of form.

After a tough run in recent years, ‘The Burmese Python’ closed out 2022 with a win over Yushin Okami at ONE 163. With a quick turnaround, Aung La was scheduled to face Fan Rong at ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video.

After his opponent was removed from the event following a positive COVID-19 test, it looked like the former middleweight and light heavyweight world champion would have to wait to continue his form from 2022.

Instead, he was given a replacement opponent in Gilberto Galvao, which allows him to stay active and keep working towards building himself back up into title contention once again.

In an Instagram post, Aung La N Sang praised ONE Championship and CEO Chatri Sityodtong for keeping him busy and finding a new opponent:

“When I walked out of the @onechampionship circle my last fight, @yodchatri told me that he wants me back in 6 weeks. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to fight in Bangkok 🇹🇭 and keeping your word. My original opponent had Covid so I thank Gilberto Galvao for taking the bout with me. Fighters fight and I know we are going to put on a show for the fans. As always I want to thank my team at @killcliff_fc for preparing me for battle. Thank you to @henrihooft and @tuco300 for making the journey with me once again. I’m ready to represent.”

