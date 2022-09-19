Watch: Aung La N Sang chops down tree with his iron shins

‘The Burmese Python’ Aung La N Sang might have been on a bit of a skid recently, but the former two-division world champion is as dangerous as ever.

If you need further evidence, ONE Championship recently uploaded a short clip to Instagram showing the 37-year-old chopping down a tree with his iron-like shin which can be seen below:

“TIMBER 🗣 @aunglansang”

The kick is reminiscent of a scene in the popular Jean-Claude Van Damme martial arts film, Kickboxer. In the movie, Van Damme plays Kurt Sloane, a man who is eager to learn Muay Thai in order to take on the villainous Tong Po, the man who paralyzed his brother in competition. In one of the training sequences, Van Damme’s character is tasked with chopping down a palm tree with a series of kicks.

As one of the most decorated mixed martial artists in ONE Championship, fans are ready to see ‘The Burmese Python’ return to the circle. Luckily, it won’t be for much longer as Aung La N Sang recently revealed that he has signed a bout agreement and is currently training for his highly anticipated return.

Aung La N Sang is excited to see another two-division world champion join ONE Championship

Amid all the excitement of ONE Championship's debut on Amazon Prime Video in August, the promotion delivered another blockbuster announcement when it was revealed that ONE had signed highly-touted free agent Roberto Soldic.

As a former two-division world champion in the Polish promotion KSW, Soldic is primed to make a splash inside the circle. Taking note is fellow former two-division world champion Aung La N Sang, who commented on the signing of Soldic while speaking to ONE Championship.

“He’s already got a lot of fans in Europe, and I know he’s KSW two-division champion. So for sure, he will do well. [Winning titles in two divisions] is a lot harder than it looks.”

If anyone knows how difficult it is to capture and hold two separate world titles, it’s ‘The Burmese Python’ who carried ONE’s middleweight and light heavyweight championships before dropping both to undefeated Dutchman Reinier de Ridder in back-to-back bouts.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far