Aung La N Sang cites “commitment” as reason why he never pulls out of fights

The true professional that he is, Aung La N Sang is not one to break a commitment if he can help it. Such an approach has served him well in a nearly two-decade career that has seen him become a fighter of note.

This quality of ‘The Burmese Python’ has been on display of late as he has chosen to compete inside the ONE Championship circle even on a short turnaround.

Aung La N Sang fought in November last year and was back in action two months later. He was impressive on both occasions, hacking out technical knockout wins inside the opening round.

The former two-division ONE world champion is at it again as he is set to compete in his third fight in the last six months later this week.

Aung La N Sang will battle Fan Rong of China in a middleweight mixed martial arts collision at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video on May 5 in Colorado, U.S.A.

Speaking to ONE Championship, the Kill Cliff FC affiliate said he had no problems agreeing to the Fan Rong fight because he is just built that way. He said:

“It’s a sport. It's a fight. People get hurt, people get sick, and people get injured. And for me, it's like, I've never pulled out of a fight. I don't understand it. I made a commitment, and I’ll keep to it. I mean, I've had circumstances when I should have pulled out of the fact that I didn't.”

Aung La N Sang, who once simultaneously held the ONE middleweight and light heavyweight world titles, is dead set on working his way back into the world title contention mix, especially in the middleweight class currently ruled by Reinier de Ridder of the Netherlands.

At ONE Fight Night 10, he will try to add Fan Rong to his list of conquered opponents and sustain the gains he has achieved towards his goal.

ONE Championship’s show this week is its first-ever live on-ground in the United States. It will take place at 1stBank Center in Colorado and will be available live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

