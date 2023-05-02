Aung La N Sang is expecting the unexpected vs Fan Rong: “I can only control what I can control”

Former two-division ONE world champion Aung La N Sang is coming in prepared for his upcoming fight regardless of what his opponent will be packing.

‘The Burmese Python’ will be making his return to action on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video in Colorado, U.S.A.. He will take on Fan Rong of China in a middleweight mixed martial arts confrontation.

The battle is part of ONE Championship’s first live on-ground event in the United States, which will be available live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

While not exactly clueless about what his opponent is capable of, Aung La N Sang said he is expecting the unexpected from Fan Rong and is focused on every possible direction the fight will go during training to be every bit ready come fight night.

The former ONE middleweight and light heavyweight world champion shared to ONE Championship in an interview:

“I don't know [what Fan Rong’s going to bring]. You don't know what my opponent's going to do. He might be training in higher elevations in the mountains of China. You never know what he's doing. I can only control what I can control, which is myself, and make sure I'm on point and I'm doing everything it takes.”

Aung La N Sang has been impressive in his last two fights, despite both coming on a short turnaround.

He finished Yushin Okami of Japan by way of technical knockout (punches) in the first round last November, then chalked up another opening-round TKO victory, also by way of punches, over Brazilian veteran Gilberto Galvao two months later.

‘The Burmese Python’ is excited to fight in the U.S. once again after a decade and vows to make a triumphant return.

Fan Rong, for his part, last fought in December 2021 and has long been penciled in to fight Aung La N Sang.

ONE Fight Night 10 will go down at 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Poll : 0 votes