Aung La N Sang spars with Gilbert Burns ahead of ONE Fight Night 10

Aung La N Sang ended his ONE Fight Night 10 training camp with a final sparring session against Gilbert Burns.

‘The Burmese Python’ trains at Kill Cliff FC with plenty of top-tier training partners. One of the fighters available for Aung La to work with is Burns, a UFC welterweight contender preparing for an upcoming fight. The Myanmar native recently posted a picture alongside ‘Durinho’ on Instagram with the caption saying:

“Last sparring session done. ✅Next week we fight. ⚔️”

Aung La N Sang last fought on January 13, defeating Gilberto Galvao with a first-round knockout. Since losing his two world championships, Aung La has won three out of his last four fights, with all the wins coming via first-round KO/TKO. He looks to continue his journey back to a world championship on May 5.

‘The Burmese Python’ will make his nineteenth appearance in ONE Championship against Fan Rong. ‘King Kong Warrior’ holds a professional MMA record of 19-3, with seventeen wins ending inside the distance. The 29-year-old plans to get back on track by capturing Aung La’s momentum.

Aung La N Sang vs. Fan Rong goes down at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, the promotion’s first on-site event in the U.S. The middleweight matchup likely won’t be going the distance, which should create added interest for the fans at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado.

ONE Fight Night 10 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

