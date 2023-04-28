Aung La N Sang fully prepared to put Fan Rong to sleep

Aung La N Sang believes he will have to put Fan Rong to sleep in order to secure a victory at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5.

Emanating from the 1stBank Center in Colorado, ‘The Burmese Python’ will be gunning for his third-straight win as he continues to climb back up the ranks of the middleweight division. Determined to get another crack at reigning ONE world champion Reinier de Ridder, Aung La knows he’ll need to pull another impressive performance out of his bag of veteran tricks.

Speaking with The MMA Superfan, Aung La N Sang expects the ‘King Kong Warrior’ to put up a hell of a fight, but is fully prepared to put the well-rounded Chinese standout to sleep, one way or another.

“I think he will [put up a fight]l for sure. I think I would have to put him to sleep. I’m going to have to train very hard for this. You can’t underestimate your opponents at all. I know he trains very hard because he has a lot of time now, so I got to be a hundred percent prepared for this.”

Watch the interview below:

Fan Rong brings with him an impressive 19-3 record with 17 of those victories coming by way of finishes. Able to get it done on his feet or on the mat, the ‘King Kong Warrior’ will be prepared to go anywhere Aung La N Sang takes the fight.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

