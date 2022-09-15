“It's a lot harder than it looks” - Aung La N Sang describes challenge of reigning over two weight classes

When it comes to being a two-division world champion, Aung La N Sang knows the difficulty that comes with winning and defending in two different weight classes.

‘The Burmese Python’ was the carrier of both the ONE middleweight and light heavyweight world championships before losing both in back-to-back outings to ‘The Dutch Knight’ Reinier de Ridder.

Only a handful of fighters in ONE Championship carry the distinction of being a former or reigning two-division world champion. Capturing a world title is difficult enough, but adding a second title is a feat reserved for future legends of the sport.

Aung La N Sang discussed the difficulties of having this responsibility in an interview with ONE Championship. While winning and defending two separate titles can be difficult enough, the challenge of properly making weight for alternating divisions posed the biggest issue for ‘The Burmese Python’.

“It's a lot harder than it looks. Winning it is one thing and then defending it is another thing. Defending in two different weight classes is a little harder. When I went from middleweight to light heavyweight, it was easier for me to make middleweight with a full training camp. It was harder for me to make the light heavyweight limit because, in ONE Championship, you have to be properly hydrated. So for me, to hit the top of the light heavyweight scale was even harder.”

Aung La N Sang believes Roberto Sodic will be a great addition to the ONE Championship roster

One of ONE Championship’s newest additions to the roster is Croatian monster Roberto Soldic. A former two-division champion himself under the KSW promotion in Poland, Soldic was announced as one of the hottest free agent signings for the promotion as of late.

Fellow former two-division world champion Aung La N Sang shared his thoughts on Soldic while speaking to the promotion, saying that he will be a great addition to the ONE roster.

“As a mixed martial artist, you know for a fact that he has some skills. If you just look at the credentials and the guys he’s [been in there with]. So, of course, I know he’s good. It’s not like, ‘Oh, all of a sudden, this guy’s a guy to watch out for.’ He’s going to be a great addition to ONE Championship.”

Aung La N Sang also revealed that he had briefly trained with Soldic at Sanford MMA sometime over the past two years. He was very impressed with what he had seen from the budding Croatian superstar.

“He has a very good skill set, a very good left hand, a lot of power, and a very good eye.”

