Aung La N Sang names Anderson Silva as his dream opponent

Former two-division ONE world champion Aung La N Sang has shared the circle with some of the toughest fighters in his long and established career, but considers mixed martial arts legend Anderson Silva to be a dream opponent.

‘The Burmese Python’ shared this in a recent Q&A session hosted by ONE Championship over Reddit. One fan asked the Kill Cliff FC afffiliate:

“Hi champ, if you could pick any fighter present or past to fight in their prime with you also in your prime who would it be, and why?”

Aung La N Sang replied:

“Anderson Silva for sure. The greatest middleweight of all time.”

‘The Spider’ Silva was last in MMA action in October 2020, but has been competing in boxing matches here and there since. He is a former UFC middleweight world champion who amassed 10 successful title defenses.

Aung La N Sang, meanwhile, once simultaneously held the ONE middleweight and light heavyweight world titles. He has been busy the past few months, competing in November 2022 and this past January, chalking up technical knockout victories inside the opening round.

Aung La N Sang is set to plunge back into action next month at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video in the United States, where he will take on Fan Rong of China in a featured middleweight clash.

His showdown with Fan Rong was scheduled twice before only to be pulled out for varying reasons.

They now look to finally get it going at ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in the U.S., happening at 1stBank Center in Colorado on May 5.

ONE Fight Night 10 will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

